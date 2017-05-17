For the 1st Time, Women in Their Thirties Are Having the Most Babies

Jill Devine May 17, 2017 11:54 AM By Jill Devine
FINALLY!!!!!  For the first time in American history, women in their early thirties are having more babies than younger moms.

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control, the birth rate for women between the ages of 30 and 34 is now 103 per 100,000, while the rate for women between the ages of 25 and 29 is 102 per 100,000. (The latter of those two groups had produced the most babies for more than three decades, reports the AP.) Meanwhile, the average age for a new mom is now 28, as teen pregnancy continues to drop.

I actually think that age is going to increase to the mid-thirties in the next few years.  With technology and science, women are able to have babies at a later age with less complications which is an amazing thing!

