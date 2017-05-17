Elle King’s Ex Arrested for Domestic Violence

May 17, 2017 1:21 PM
The mysterious relationship between singer Elle King and Andrew Ferguson has taken a serious turn, as TMZ reports that her now-estranged husband was arrested for domestic violence on April 23 in their L.A. home.

Ferguson allegedly grabbed King by the throat with both hands and yelled vulgar statements at her.

Ferguson was booked on felony charges of domestic violence and King was found to have scratch marks on her neck and arms. However, she told cops that she didn’t want to press charges, leading authorities to drop the case. On Monday, King revealed that she’d skipped out on their planned wedding a few weeks ago because they’d secretly tied the knot more than a year ago and are now breaking up. “I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “As we separate and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves.”

