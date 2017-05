Katy Perry is all over the media because she’s promoting her new album, new tour, and her new TV gig as a judge on American Idol.

Katy was on The Ellen DeGeneres show yesterday and things got real awkward when Ellen forgot Katy was married before:

Ellen forgetting Katy was married was so awkward 💀 pic.twitter.com/NiIZ46ym2M — la bella vita (@drugproblem) May 16, 2017

AWKWARD!

You can click HERE for more.