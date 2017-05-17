ABC’s New Shows For Next Season

ABC confirmed Katy Perry for “American Idol”, and announced their other NEW shows for next season.

ABC revealed their schedule for the upcoming TV season yesterday, and it features 13 new shows – eight dramas, three comedies, and two unscripted shows. Here are the highlights:

The biggest addition is the “American Idol” revival, which won’t premiere until sometime next spring. ABC confirmed that Katy Perry will be the first judge, but somewhat surprisingly, they didn’t have anything else to make official.

They also announced the “Bachelor Winter Games”, which will air in February, opposite the actual Winter Olympics on NBC.

It’ll have former contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” hanging out at a winter resort where they, quote, “go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all . . . love.” (???)

There’s a “Dancing with the Stars” spin-off called “Dancing with the Stars Junior”, which will star celebrity kids and kids of celebrities.

ABC is also doing a “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off about Seattle firefighters. There’s no title or cast yet, and there’s no word how it’ll be connected to “Grey’s”.

There’s also another Shonda Rhimes show called “For the People” on the way, which is like “Grey’s Anatomy” only in a courtroom instead of a hospital.

Most of those shows won’t be around until after the New Year. The ones that premiere this fall include:

A comedy called “The Mayor” about a rapper who runs for mayor of a small California town to get publicity but he ends up WINNING. It stars Lea Michele.

There’s a drama called “The Gospel of Kevin” about a guy who takes advice from a celestial being named Yvette, who gives him a mission to save the world. And a “House”-like show called “The Good Doctor” starring Freddie Highmore.

ABC will launch their latest superhero show “Marvel’s Inhumans” by premiering the first two episodes in IMAX theaters on September 1st.

And they’re maybe trying to score another “Lost” with a new show called “The Crossing”. ABC describes it as, quote, “Refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum in a small American fishing town . . . only the country these people are from IS America . . . and the war they are fleeing hasn’t happened yet.”

