Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler start in the new film “The House” as a married couple pay their daughter’s tuition by opening a casino in their basement. They showed up on “Ellen” to play a game with audience members, including Daquan, a part-time special education teacher who has more than $50,000 in student loans (you see where this is going).

Daquan landed on “The House Mystery Prize.” Watch and see what happens: