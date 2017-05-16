Video: Meet Adoptable Julia Child

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Yes, Julia Child was named after the Julia Child and I love that! She’s a little shy when you first meet her and in new surroundings, but she warms up pretty quickly. She’s learning basic commands and succeeding at them!

