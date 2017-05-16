Here are a few sleep-related MYTHS.

According to a new survey by the Better Sleep Council, roughly half of Americans think it’s illegal to cut the tag off their mattress!

Those warnings are really just for the SELLER though. Once you buy a mattress, you can do whatever you want with it. Here are four more sleep-related myths that a lot of people still believe…

1. 66% of us think you’re supposed to replace your mattress every 10 years. They CAN last that long, or longer. But in general, it’s every SEVEN years, not 10.

2. 43% of us think it’s fine to just catch up on sleep over the weekend. It’s better to get a good night’s sleep EVERY night. Being tired all week can be tough on your body, and sleeping in on the weekend doesn’t really make up for it.

3. 61% of us think that if you have a bad back, a FIRM mattress is always best. In general, that one’s true. But not always. Some people do better with a softer mattress, so it varies.

4. Half of us think some people don’t DREAM. 52% of men and 46% of women think that’s true. But EVERYONE has dreams. Some people just don’t remember them.

