Rosario Dawson Finds Cousin Dead

I was startled to hear that Rosario Dawson’s 26-year old cousin died on Thursday. Dawson walked down steps in her Venice home to find her cousin unresponsive at the bottom.

Vaneza worked for Rosario. She had recently been suffering migraines and also had hypertension. The early autopsy results point to her dying from natural causes. Toxicology results are still pending, but our sources tell us Vaneza had no history of substance abuse.

Even though we don’t know the official cause of Vaneza’s death, I think this tragedy brings an opportunity to remind ourselves of the body’s limitations when it comes to tension, work stress and “overdoing it.” Someone in your life might say “Don’t worry. I can handle it” when you ask them to slow down. But how to they really know? “Did your internal organs write you a little report to say everything is A-okay?”

I understand that what we are really saying when we claim we can handle it is that we won’t emotionally breakdown and start running around naked in the street. But the effect on our bodies is unknown many times.