Pet Divorce Custody Dispute

When couples get divorced, children aren’t the only ones who can get caught in custody disputes. Fights over other members of the family — beloved pets — can be just as bad.

There’s been a 27% increase in pet custody cases in the last 5 years where couples actually go to court to fight for custody of the family pet. When I think about it, I can totally understand why this happens. Our pets mean so much to us with their unconditional love.

Animals caught in a tug of war were not limited to only dogs and cats. We’re talking exotic pets — including an iguana, an African gray parrot, a python and a really old giant 130-pound turtle; those “family members” were also named to be involved in disputes.