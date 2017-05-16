Listen to Win Tickets to Katy Perry at Scottrade Center

Win: A pair of tickets to see Katy Perry perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Contest Ends: May 22, 2017

Listen to Y98 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, May 18 and Monday May 22 and call in when you hear a Katy Perry song for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Katy Perry perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Katy Perry returns to Scottrade Center for her “The Witness” Tour on October 22nd! Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, at 10 a.m., go to ScottradeCenter.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Monday, May 22, 2017. Read the on-air contest rules.