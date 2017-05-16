How Do You Eat Certain Foods?

Do you eat certain foods in strange ways?

A new survey asked people if they eat certain normal foods in strange ways. Here are the results…

1. 21% of people don’t peel their string cheese, they just bite the entire thing.

2. 14% eat ribs with a knife and fork.

3. 19% eat macaroni and cheese with a spoon.

4. 18% eat pizza with a knife and fork.

5. 7% eat pizza crust first.

6. 5% don’t break apart Kit Kat bars and just take bites of the entire thing.

7. 5% eat canned ravioli straight out of the can, cold.

8. And 1% of people eat their cereal with milk and ice cubes.

