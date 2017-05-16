Fox’s New Shows For Next Season

Fox unveiled their schedule for next season, and it includes…

Fox announced their schedule for the upcoming TV season yesterday, and it features six new shows – four dramas and two comedies. Here are the highlights:

There’s “The Gifted”, which is a Marvel drama about a family where the children have MUTANT POWERS. Naturally, when the parents find out, it turns their lives upside down, because mutant powers are sort of hard to keep under wraps.

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane has a new show called “The Orville”, which is a live-action drama set 400 years in the future, that “follows the adventures of a mid-level exploratory vessel called the U.S.S. Orville.”

There’s also a comedy called “Ghosted”, which is like a funny “X-Files”. Of course, the real “X-Files” is also returning to Fox this coming season.

The spoof stars Craig Robinson from “The Office” as a paranormal skeptic who investigates paranormal activity in Los Angeles, while being paired alongside a “true believer.”

Several other new shows will arrive after the New Year, including “9-1-1” . . . a police drama based on the real-life experiences of cops, paramedics, firefighters, and other first responders. It stars Angela Bassett.

There’s also a medical drama called “The Resident”, starring Emily VanCamp from “Revenge” and Matt Czuchry from “The Good Wife”.

And a workplace comedy called “L.A. to Vegas” about the crew and regular passengers of a recurring weekend roundtrip flight between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Fox also has axed “Scream Queens” after two seasons.

The other shows Fox is NOT bringing back include . . . “APB”, “Bones”, “Coupled”, “Making History”, “Pitch”, “Rosewood”, “Sleepy Hollow”, “Son of Zorn”, and “You the Jury”.

And the shows Fox renewed are . . . “Bob’s Burgers”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “Empire”, “The Exorcist”, “Family Guy”, “Gotham”, “Hell’s Kitchen”, “The Last Man on Earth”, “Lethal Weapon”, “Lucifer”, “MasterChef Junior”, “The Mick”, “New Girl”, “The Simpsons”, “Star”, and “The X-Files”.

Fox has yet to determine the fate of a few shows, including “Prison Break” and “24: Legacy”. They’re interested in keeping both. One complication for “24” is the availability of star Corey Hawkins. He’s currently starring in the Broadway production of “Six Degrees of Separation”

