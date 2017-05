Oprah gave an inspiring commencement address at Atlanta’s Agnes Scott College over the weekend.

Oprah Winfrey gave the commencement speech at Agnes Scott College in Atlanta on Saturday, and she told the kids, quote, “The biggest reward is not financial benefits, though it’s really good, you can get a lot of great shoes!”

“Those of you who have a lot of shoes know having a closet full of shoes doesn’t fill up your life. Living a life of substance can. Substance through your service.”