‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Cast Surprising Fans

The hit TV series, This Is Us just released the new trailer to Season 2, and it’s everything you wanted to see and more!

Fans were asked to share their stories about how This Is Us has made an impact on their lives.

As each fan spoke about how the characters and story lines hit home for them, the ACTUAL cast members of This Is Us watched from behind the scenes.

Watch priceless reactions as fans were surprised when the cast members walked onto the set to talk with them.

This Is Us returns Thursdays this fall on NBC, and we can’t wait!