The New “American Idol” Is Close to Landing Katy Perry 

Rumor is ABC is “close” to landing Katy Perry to be the main judge on American Idol. TMZ says they’ll make it official tomorrow, when they announce their schedule for next season.

She’ll probably be the only judge they announce because the producers haven’t even decided who they want for the other two spots. The show is on a tight budget this time around, so after paying Katy a big chunk of change, the other two spots will probably go to cheaper options, like a songwriter and a music producer.

Remember, Ryan Seacrest is still in the running to be the host, and he’ll probably command a chunk of change, too.

There are several rumors that I haven’t believed and was proven wrong – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is the biggest rumor I didn’t believe, but was definitely proven wrong! For some reason, I can’t see Katy being a judge on American Idol. She just announced a world tour, so would she even have time? I guess we will find out tomorrow!