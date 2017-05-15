The New “American Idol” Is Close to Landing Katy Perry 

Jill Devine May 15, 2017 10:50 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: ABC, American Idol, blake shelton, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, tmz, World Tour

Rumor is ABC is “close” to landing Katy Perry to be the main judge on American Idol.  TMZ says they’ll make it official tomorrow, when they announce their schedule for next season.

She’ll probably be the only judge they announce because the producers haven’t even decided who they want for the other two spots.  The show is on a tight budget this time around, so after paying Katy a big chunk of change, the other two spots will probably go to cheaper options, like a songwriter and a music producer.

Remember, Ryan Seacrest is still in the running to be the host, and he’ll probably command a chunk of change, too.

There are several rumors that I haven’t believed and was proven wrong – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is the biggest rumor I didn’t believe, but was definitely proven wrong!  For some reason, I can’t see Katy being a judge on American Idol.  She just announced a world tour, so would she even have time?  I guess we will find out tomorrow!

 

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live