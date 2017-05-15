The Most Popular Baby Names For 2017

May 15, 2017 3:03 AM
Here are the MOST POPULAR baby names this year.

The Social Security Administration released its annual list of the top baby names.

For boys, NOAH took the top spot, followed by Liam, William, Mason, James, Benjamin, Jacob, Michael, Elijah, and Ethan.

For girls, it’s EMMA, followed by Olivia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Charlotte, Abigail, Emily, and Harper.

The fastest-growing name for a boy is KYLO as in Kylo Ren, the villain in the new “Star Wars” trilogy. It jumped almost 2,400 spots from #3269 to #901.

The second-biggest jumper was CREED which was helped by the recent movie of the same name, where Rocky Balboa trains the son of Apollo Creed.

For girls, KEHLANI was the biggest mover, from #3,359 to #872. That’s almost 2,500 spaces. And it might have something to do with singer KEHLANI PARRISH.

On the flip side, the name that DROPPED the most was CAITLYN. Actually, the FOUR names that dropped the most were four different variations of Caitlyn: C-a-i-t-l-y-n, C-a-i-t-l-i-n, K-a-t-e-l-y-n-n, and K-a-i-t-l-y-n-n.

All four fell out of the Top 1,000 last year.

