The Best Words To Use In Online Dating

The BEST words to use in your online dating profile include…

A new study looked at the adjectives that people use in online dating that get the best results. The best one a woman can use in her profile is “sexy.”

Men also like women who describe themselves as honest, confident, affectionate, and intelligent.

The top five adjectives that have the best results for men are honest, intelligent, confident, funny, and romantic.

The study also found the worst words to use. For women, the worst way to describe yourself is happy. For men, the worst way to describe yourself is CURVY.

