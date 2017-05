Are these really the BEST frozen pizzas?

A writer for the website Uproxx just did a ranking of the top 10 frozen pizzas, based entirely on her opinions. Here’s how she sees them…

1. Red Baron.

2. DiGiorno’s.

3. Hot Pockets.

4. Stouffer’s French Bread.

5. California Pizza Kitchen.

6. Bagel Bites.

7. Tombstone.

8. Totino’s Pizza Rolls.

9. Amy’s vegetarian, gluten free pizza.

10. Trader Joe’s.

