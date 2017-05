Acts of kindness like this is the reason why Taylor Swift fans are so loyal to her.

A young woman named Ashley Silvers just graduated from the University of Central Florida, and she sent Taylor an invite to her party. Well, Taylor couldn’t make it, but she sent flowers and a card, with a handwritten message inside.

I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD 😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/8qQ6gTNeyP — Ashley (@AshSilv13) May 13, 2017

I don’t care what you think about Taylor, you have to admit that is pretty freaking awesome!

How many more graduation invites to you think she will get because of this one lol?!?!?!