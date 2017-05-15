NBC’s New And Upcoming Shows

NBC’s NEW shows for next season include…

NBC revealed their schedule for the upcoming season yesterday, and it features 12 new shows. There are five dramas, three comedies, and four unscripted shows. Here are the highlights…

The biggest NEW show isn’t even ‘new.’ It’s the revival of “Will & Grace”, which returns for a ninth season after 11 years WITH the original cast. There will be 12 new episodes, and NBC seems hopeful that the show might continue beyond that.

There’s also the eight-episode limited series “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers”, which will be sort of like that FX show “The People v. O. J. Simpson”. Edie Falco is playing lead attorney Leslie Abramson.

A drama called “Good Girls” about three best friends who rob a grocery store with toy guns. It’s being described as a mix of “Thelma & Louise” and “Breaking Bad”.

A comedy called “A.P. Bio” starring Glenn Howerton as a wannabe college philosophy professor, who reluctantly takes a job as a high school biology teacher. If the show takes off, it could mean Glenn is done playing Dennis on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”.

There’s an unscripted series called “The Awesome Show” which will showcase, quote, “the groundbreaking scientific and technological advances that are shaping the future.”

And along the same lines, there’s a kids’ reality competition show called “Genius Junior”, which, quote, “celebrates the smartest kids in America with mind-blowing tests of logic, math, memory, spelling and more. Neil Patrick Harris is hosting it.

There’s also the Ellen DeGeneres game show “Ellen’s Game of Games” with more elaborate versions of the stunts from her talk show, and “The Handmade Project”, a crafting competition show from woodworking enthusiast and former “Parks and Recreation” star Nick Offerman.

