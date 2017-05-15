Katy Perry Unveils Album Title, Announces North American Tour

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry’s long-awaited follow-up to Prism finally has a title and a release date: The record is called Witness and it drops June 9. Fans have already heard lead singles “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit” from Perry’s fifth studio album.

In addition, Perry has announced a North American tour to promote the album, Witness: The Tour. The first date of the tour is September 7 in Columbus, Ohio and it wraps up next February in Vancouver.

Katy Perry will be making a stop in St. Louis October 22nd at the Scottrade Center. Citi Pre-Sale will begin on May 18 at 12pm.

General tickets will be on sale May 22nd at 10am. Purchase tickets HERE. 

 

 

