Bachelor Ben and Lauren, Dunzo!

It’s over. No! The only blemish on a wonderful Monday! The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have split, not just rumors on this one – the former couple confirmed in a statement an hour ago.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” their statement reads. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

I’m thinking “what thuh?” This comes after Lauren’s shared a sweet message for Ben (but hinted at trouble in paradise) on March 23, his 29th birthday, via Instagram. “Happy birthday babe!!!!!” she captioned a photo of the smiling duo posing next to a horse. “I’m so thankful for this life together. Although sometimes rocky you always hold my hand and support me through it, always with a smile on your face. You deserve the world, especially today.”

Looking at that post above now it seems she was trying to sell it to the world that they were still good, but why do anything. There’s no obligation. I wonder if it means the most popular Bachelor of all time, Ben, did the breaking up?