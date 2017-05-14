Listen to Win Tickets to the Cardinals Cancer Awareness Night

May 14, 2017 10:50 AM
Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 6:05 p.m.

Contest Ends: Friday, May 19, 2017

Listen to The Phillips and Company Morning Show on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 6:05 p.m. That game is Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Siteman Cancer Center. Winners will also receive a pair of vouchers for the special theme Cardinals Cancer Awareness hat that corresponds to the most prevalent cancers in the St. Louis area.

Voucher holders can pick from these colors in support of cancer awareness:
§ Teal = Ovarian
§ Red = General cancer support
§ White = lung
§ Gold = pediatric
§ Black = skin
§ Navy = colon
§ Pink = breast
§ Purple = pancreatic
§ Orange = Leukemia
§ Light Blue = prostate

A portion of each ticket sold will also be donated back to cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center.

Tickets are on-sale at Cardinals.com/theme. now

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, May 19, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

