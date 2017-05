Newlyweds made their first dance a LIGHTSABER BATTLE??!!

A couple named Jessica and Allen Bricker got married in Indiana last weekend, and they’re HUGE “Star Wars” fans. So instead of a first dance, they had a two-minute, choreographed LIGHTSABER battle.

The Internet is currently divided over whether it’s CUTE or so LAME it’s just too hard to watch.

Click Here to see the video.

Another couple did a BETTER version a few year’s back…