Here are some of the WEIRDEST names in the news so far this year.

An annual list of the weirdest names in the news came out recently. It includes an Illinois State football player named Kobe Buffalomeat . . . a South African gold-mining executive named Boats Botes . . . a Dutch guy named Taco Dibbits . . . and a cinematographer named Andy Brandy Casagrande the Fourth.

Click Here to see more.