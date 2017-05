Are these really “The BEST Buddy Cop Movies of All Time”?

There’s a poll of ‘The Best Buddy Cop Movies of All Time,’ and “Lethal Weapon” is #1.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Lethal Weapon”

2. “Bad Boys”

3. “Rush Hour”

4. “Men in Black”

5. “Beverly Hills Cop”

6. “21 Jump Street” . . . the movie, with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill

7. “48 Hours”

8. “Sherlock Holmes” . . . with Robert Downey Jr.

9. “The Other Guys”

10. “Training Day”

