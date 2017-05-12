Simple And Free Ways To Impress Mom On Mother’s Day

May 12, 2017 2:53 AM
Filed Under: free, Impress, mom, Mother's Day, Phillips & Company, simple, ways

Here are some easy and FREE ways to impress your mom on Mother’s Day.

Sunday is Mother’s Day, and there are five simple things you can do to impress your mom that are easy and, best of all, FREE…

1. Don’t just be on time to her house or the restaurant, be early.

2. Sign your Mother’s Day card with more than just your name. If you’re not great with words, get help from a sibling or a friend.

3. If your mom is bad with technology, make sure her phone and computer are up to date and working properly. Or if she needs some quick repairs around the house, offer to take care of them for her or hire someone who can.

4. Tell her about how you’ve used at least one piece of advice she’s given you over the years.

5. As you’re leaving her house, take out the trash.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live