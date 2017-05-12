Photo: School Misspells “Entrance”

A school misspelled “Entrance” on a sign, but NO ONE noticed for months!

North Branford High School in Connecticut put up a new sign in their parking lot in August that said, quote, “North Branford High School Main Entrance.” Only “entrance” was misspelled as E-N-T-E-R-A-N-C-E. They added an extra “e” in the middle.

And it was up for almost the ENTIRE school year before someone finally noticed the spelling mistake. The superintendent says they’re going to replace the sign, and auction the current one off for charity.

