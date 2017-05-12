PHOTO: Hoda Kotb Brings Haley Joy to “Today” Show

Hoda Kotb is celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend as a new mom, and just like every proud mom she brought her new baby to work to show her off to co-workers. America got to see 12-week-old Haley Joy, or as Hoda calls her, Nugget:
Hey nugget! Xo @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/5jk2iyVd2S
— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) May 12, 2017
And everyone took turns holding her:
Uncle @CarsonDaly says hi to @hodakotb's precious Haley Joy! pic.twitter.com/JDRSLhYjsE
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 12, 2017
.@SavannahGuthrie and @MLauer hold the adorable Haley Joy! pic.twitter.com/tmn5qFUVu4
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 12, 2017
Hoda said on the show, “Okay, can I just say something? I’m holding my baby on Mother’s Day weekend. I’m so happy.” So are we, Hoda.
Surprise! @hodakotb brought Haley Joy to the show today! pic.twitter.com/F45DdKsrnU
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 12, 2017
Congrats, and HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to Hoda and ALL THE MOMS this weekend!!!