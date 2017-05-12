PHOTO: Hoda Kotb Brings Haley Joy to “Today” Show

Hoda Kotb is celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend as a new mom, and just like every proud mom she brought her new baby to work to show her off to co-workers. America got to see 12-week-old Haley Joy, or as Hoda calls her, Nugget:

And everyone took turns holding her:

Hoda said on the show, “Okay, can I just say something? I’m holding my baby on Mother’s Day weekend. I’m so happy.” So are we, Hoda.

Congrats, and HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to Hoda and ALL THE MOMS this weekend!!!