PHOTO: Hoda Kotb Brings Haley Joy to “Today” Show

May 12, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: baby, Entertainment Schmig, Haley Joy, Hoda Kotb, Today Show, twitter

Hoda Kotb is celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend as a new mom, and just like every proud mom she brought her new baby to work to show her off to co-workers. America got to see 12-week-old Haley Joy, or as Hoda calls her, Nugget:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And everyone took turns holding her:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hoda said on the show, “Okay, can I just say something? I’m holding my baby on Mother’s Day weekend. I’m so happy.” So are we, Hoda.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Congrats, and HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to Hoda and ALL THE MOMS this weekend!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live