Is Your Mom A “Classic Mom”?

How many classic “mom things” does your mom do?

A new survey asked people how many of classic “mom things” their mothers did when they were growing up or still do now…

1. Leaves you in the grocery store line while she goes to grab one more thing . . . 90% of people’s moms have done that.

2. Texts with just one finger . . . 83%.

3. Won’t get you a snack when you’re out because you “have food in the house” . . . 82%.

4. Gets into never-ending conversations with people she runs into at the store . . . 73%.

5. Still holds grudges against kids who wronged you years or decades ago . . . 69%.

6. Tells you that you look beautiful or handsome even when you look terrible . . . 68%.

7. Holds her arm out in front of you when she slams on the brakes . . . 58%.

8. Calls celebrities by the wrong name . . . 55%.

9. Literally always has tissues on her in case you need one . . . 51%.

10. Hands you mail that was addressed to you that she’d already opened . . . 49%.

