Good To Be Mom This Year

Moms, get ready to smile. It’s expected we will spend more than ever on Mother’s Day this year as we shower moms…

Mom’s offspring will gift her everything from jewelry to special outings at favorite restaurants.

And check this out! According to the National Retail Federation Mother’s Day shoppers are expected to spend an average of $186 for the holiday, up from last year’s $172. That is massive gift giving! I need to up my game.

With 85 percent of Americans celebrating the holiday, total spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion. That’s the highest number ever. If anyone deserves this, it’s Mom.