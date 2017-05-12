Dogs DON’T Have a Better Sense of Smell Than Humans

I’m really surprised by the results of this study!

In a new study published in Science, neuroscientist John McGann says the notion that dogs have a superior sense of smell than humans is a myth. “We’re discovering, to our delight, that the human smell system is much better than we were led to believe,” he wrote.

However, don’t expect to see drug-sniffing humans anytime soon, as dogs and humans are built to sniff out odors that are relevant to their worlds and their worlds alone.

Like me, did you think a dog’s nose was better than a humans?