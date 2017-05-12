Bow Wow Responds After Being Mocked for Lying About Private Jet

Jill Devine May 12, 2017 10:42 AM By Jill Devine
Bow Wow has responded to the internet roasting him for lying on social media about taking a private jet.  Click HERE for the original story.

The lie sparked a “#BowWowChallenge” in which people insert themselves into lavish or unlikely scenarios.

Bow Wow appears (key word APPEARS) unfazed by the trolling. “I took the Greyhound here this morning,” he joked during a recent radio appearance. “I love it because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness…Number one, I’m about to have the biggest show on We Tv, period. Period.” He added, “You gotta just watch the show. Everything is for the show.”

WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN?!?!?!!?  Sounds like damage control to me.

 

