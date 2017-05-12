Best Places To Drink Outside This Weekend

May 12, 2017 3:15 PM
Outdoor bars are a great way to take in an invigorating outdoor atmosphere while enjoying a delicious meal or refreshing drink.

St. Louis has no shortage of outdoor bars with interesting aesthetics and mouthwatering food and drink. The best outdoor bars in St. Louis offer a one-of-a-kind experience you aren’t likely to soon forget.

Molly’s in Soulard
(314) 241-6200
St. Louis, MO

Molly’s has one of the largest terraced patio in STL where pups and people are encouraged to enjoy beautiful weather! Relax on one of the patio chairs while you sip a cool beverage and enjoy the live music and entertainment.

17758401 1489054911127145 4170001383807924777 o Best Places To Drink Outside This Weekend

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta 
(314) 942-6555
St. Louis, MO

Katie’s has the best of both worlds…. pizza, pasta, and a patio! Enjoy live music all weekend in a newly renovated garden with award-winning artisan Italian dishes and cocktails.

17796719 1096639627107293 5524338586499655438 n Best Places To Drink Outside This Weekend

The Boat House in Forest Park
(314) 367-2224
St. Louis, MO

The Boathouse, located in beautiful and scenic Forest Park in St. Louis, is a prime outdoor restaurant and bar. With large awnings and candlelit tables, it is the ideal spot for a quick lunch, evening snack or late night drink.

13055237 10153591265027828 5660268122641007365 o Best Places To Drink Outside This Weekend

The Weingarten
(618) 257-9463
Belleville, IL 

Enjoy a relaxing winery atmosphere nestled on acres of beautiful countryside. Wine, Beer, and food are available plus check out their live music on the weekends!

18359352 10154469274617231 7116858220257142742 o Best Places To Drink Outside This Weekend

The Loading Dock
(618) 786-3494
Grafton, IL

Enjoy the only waterfront experience in the Metro East! The Loading Dock is a relaxing & uplifting atmosphere with plenty of live music and outdoor space.

18424147 10154777590864069 3346902734882244551 n Best Places To Drink Outside This Weekend

Stay safe and try and hit all of these top spots this weekend! 😎

