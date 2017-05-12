3v3 Live Soccer Under the Stars Tournament

CBS Radio- St. Louis and 3v3 LIVE present the premier tournament for St. Louis’ dominant soccer community. The 3v3 LIVE Under the Stars tournament kicks off at Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex on July 22, 2017 and will feature teams from St. Louis and the surrounding areas. All ages and abilities from the Greater St. Louis Area will be competing and the event will feature top local talent and fun for the entire family including vendors, games, a Kid’s Zone and interactive activities.

In 2016, 90% of the participating teams competing in the 3v3 Live tournament were from the Greater St. Louis Area with a great turnout from Chesterfield to Edwardsville!

Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex is a 176-acre complex with 14 multi-purpose fields, concessions buildings, two playgrounds and four parking lots. Located at: 17925 N Outer 40 Rd. Chesterfield, MO 63005.

Click here to inquire about sponsorship opportunities – make sure to include your name, business, email address and phone number.