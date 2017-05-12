2017’s Best And Worst States For Working Moms

May 12, 2017 2:46 AM
Filed Under: 2017, best, moms, Phillips & Company, States, working, worst

A new study ranked the states from the best place for working moms to the worst.

WalletHub.com just ranked all 50 states from the best place for working moms to the worst. They used factors like the cost and quality of day care and schools . . . the gender wage gap . . . and parental leave policies.

And the 10 best states for working moms are: Vermont . . . Minnesota . . . New Jersey . . . Delaware . . . Connecticut . . . Massachusetts . . . Maine . . . Rhode Island . . . New York . . . and Illinois.

The 10 worst states for working moms are: Alabama . . . Louisiana . . . Nevada . . . Arizona . . . Alaska . . . Mississippi . . . Idaho . . . New Mexico . . . West Virginia . . . and Wyoming.

Missouri came in 38th.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live