2017’s Best And Worst States For Working Moms

A new study ranked the states from the best place for working moms to the worst.

WalletHub.com just ranked all 50 states from the best place for working moms to the worst. They used factors like the cost and quality of day care and schools . . . the gender wage gap . . . and parental leave policies.

And the 10 best states for working moms are: Vermont . . . Minnesota . . . New Jersey . . . Delaware . . . Connecticut . . . Massachusetts . . . Maine . . . Rhode Island . . . New York . . . and Illinois.

The 10 worst states for working moms are: Alabama . . . Louisiana . . . Nevada . . . Arizona . . . Alaska . . . Mississippi . . . Idaho . . . New Mexico . . . West Virginia . . . and Wyoming.

Missouri came in 38th.

