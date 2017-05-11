Why Movie Dog Deaths Hurt More Than Humans

May 11, 2017 6:15 PM By Paul Cook

True right? Why do many of us feel sadder when dogs die in movies than  humans? I mean old Yeller and Marley, forget about it!

It goes back to when we were kids. As children, we form bonds with our pets and view them as family members. That’s a healthy thing. But pets die, and  witnessing an animal’s onscreen death can bring back the emotion you felt when the real thing happened says Dr. Meg Daley Olmert. It’s also because at the younger ages most kids are more familiar with a pets death than an adults (hopefully).

In her book “The Biology of the Human-Animal Bond” she said seeing a dog die onscreen can cause a rise in blood pressure and stress hormones and an irregular heartbeat.

 

