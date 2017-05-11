“Unfiltered” Mother’s Day Cards Are Hilariously Honest

Jill Devine May 11, 2017 10:27 AM By Jill Devine
Just in time for Mother’s Day, comedy duo Erin and Sara Foster have teamed up with FridaBaby to create a hilarious line of cards that put a very honest spin on the holiday.

The Huffington Post reports that 10 different cards are available now for download and can be printed or shared digitally.

If you don’t know anything about FridaBaby, click HERE.  Yes, the NoseFrida looks absolutely disgusting, but it’s the best!!!!!  It works like a charm!  Lu hates it, but she’s able to breathe so much better after I torture her and I like to think she appreciates that.  Brian is absolutely disgusted by it, so I’m the lucky one who gets to do the torturing.

Based on the above, my favorite card is:

Happy Mother’s Day!!!!

 

