The Worst Movie Sequels Ever Made

Are these movie sequels really the WORST in history?

For every good sequel, there is bad one. Moviefone put together a list of “The 48 Worst Sequels Ever Made”. Their list includes “Staying Alive” (1983), “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” (1987), “Teen Wolf Too” (1987), “The Godfather Part III” (1990), “Batman & Robin” (1997), “The Matrix” sequels (2003), and “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” (2008).

Here are the most recent films to make their list…

10) Every “Transformers” sequel (2009 – Present)

9) “Sex and the City 2” (2010)

8) “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011)

7) “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)

6) “A Good Day to Die Hard” (2013)

5) “The Hangover: Part III'” (2013)

6) “Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013)

5) “Zoolander 2” (2016)

4) “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” (2016)

3) “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016)

2) “Jason Bourne” (2016)

1) “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” (2017)

