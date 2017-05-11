The Worst Movie Sequels Ever Made

Are these movie sequels really the WORST in history?
For every good sequel, there is bad one. Moviefone put together a list of “The 48 Worst Sequels Ever Made”. Their list includes “Staying Alive” (1983), “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” (1987), “Teen Wolf Too” (1987), “The Godfather Part III” (1990), “Batman & Robin” (1997), “The Matrix” sequels (2003), and “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” (2008).
Here are the most recent films to make their list…
10) Every “Transformers” sequel (2009 – Present)
9) “Sex and the City 2” (2010)
8) “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011)
7) “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)
6) “A Good Day to Die Hard” (2013)
5) “The Hangover: Part III'” (2013)
6) “Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013)
5) “Zoolander 2” (2016)
4) “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” (2016)
3) “Independence Day: Resurgence” (2016)
2) “Jason Bourne” (2016)
1) “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” (2017)
