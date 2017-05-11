The #BowWowChallenge

Jill Devine May 11, 2017 11:27 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Bow Wow, flight, Instagram, New York, Private Jet, social media, twitter

Bow Wow was caught lying on social media this week, after he posted this photo of a private jet:

Someone happened to see it, right around the time they saw Bow Wow on their COMMERCIAL flight to New York.

Ironic how the timing worked out, isn’t it!?!?!

Well, Bow Wow claimed the photo of him on the plane was old.  Here’s the problem, Bow Wow’s photo wasn’t legit.  It appears to be from a VIP transportation service out of Florida, and they’ve used it on their website.

In any event, this has started an awesome meme called the #BowWowChallenge, where people FAKE photos to make their life seem luxurious.  Here are some examples:

 

 

 

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live