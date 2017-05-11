Bow Wow was caught lying on social media this week, after he posted this photo of a private jet:

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Someone happened to see it, right around the time they saw Bow Wow on their COMMERCIAL flight to New York.

Ironic how the timing worked out, isn’t it!?!?!

Well, Bow Wow claimed the photo of him on the plane was old. Here’s the problem, Bow Wow’s photo wasn’t legit. It appears to be from a VIP transportation service out of Florida, and they’ve used it on their website.

In any event, this has started an awesome meme called the #BowWowChallenge, where people FAKE photos to make their life seem luxurious. Here are some examples: