Schmig Schmackdown Q&A

May 11, 2017 9:34 AM
We learned that Johnny Depp has joined his friend Nic Cage in the debt department by overspending on frivolous items.  On which superhero’s comic did Nic spend over $150,000?

-Superman

Although it hasn’t been officially announced, rumors are swirling that “Scandal” will end after Season 7.  What are Scandal fans called?

-Spartans, Romans, Gladiators (Gladiators)

What popular Netflix show about teen suicide just confirmed second season?

-13 Reasons Why

Phaedra Parks has been fired from Which Real Housewives franchise?

-Atlanta

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was just sentenced to a year in prison for bankruptcy fraud.  Her most famous dancer Maddie Ziegler has appeared in numerous video’s for what artist who wears a disguise of a wig and a giant boy anytime she goes out in public?

-Sia

