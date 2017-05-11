Schmig Schmackdown Q&A

We learned that Johnny Depp has joined his friend Nic Cage in the debt department by overspending on frivolous items. On which superhero’s comic did Nic spend over $150,000?
-Superman
Although it hasn’t been officially announced, rumors are swirling that “Scandal” will end after Season 7. What are Scandal fans called?
-Spartans, Romans, Gladiators (Gladiators)
What popular Netflix show about teen suicide just confirmed second season?
-13 Reasons Why
Phaedra Parks has been fired from Which Real Housewives franchise?
-Atlanta
Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was just sentenced to a year in prison for bankruptcy fraud. Her most famous dancer Maddie Ziegler has appeared in numerous video’s for what artist who wears a disguise of a wig and a giant boy anytime she goes out in public?
-Sia