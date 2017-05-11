Looking Older In Photos

May 11, 2017 2:50 AM
Filed Under: looking, older, Phillips & Company, Photos

Doing this ONE thing will ALWAYS make you look older in a photograph??!!

According to a new study, when you smile in a photo, it makes you look OLD.

The researchers found that when someone smiled in a picture, strangers guessed they were an average of one year older than they were.

Why? The researchers say it’s because when you’re smiling, it really accentuates any WRINKLES in your face.

So what facial expression should you make to look younger? The researchers found that when people made a SURPRISED face, it knocked two years off their age because it didn’t show all of your wrinkles.

