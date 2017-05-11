Johnny Depp’s Missing Millions

Has Johnny Depp blown through $650 MILLION in 13 years?

The “Hollywood Reporter” dove deep into Johnny Depp’s legal dispute with his former money managers, and it does sound like Johnny just had no interest in reigning in his spending, whether he had the cash or not.

The Management Group claims Johnny made $650 MILLION in the 13 years he was with them. And while he was never LITERALLY broke, he didn’t have enough liquid cash to fund his $2 million-a-month lifestyle.

A lot of the money was tied up in his crazy purchases. Like three islands in the Bahamas that he bought for $5.35 million, or the FIVE properties he scooped up on a cul-de-sac in West Hollywood.

He also had a 40-person staff that cost him $3.6 million a year, and he apparently shells out big bucks to support his ex Vanessa Paradis and their two kids.

PLUS let’s not forget about the $30,000 he spends on wine PER MONTH!

Johnny is blaming The Management Group for mismanaging his income. But they say they warned him multiple times about his spending, and he just wouldn’t listen.

