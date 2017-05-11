Goldie Hawn On The Keys To A Successful Relationship

May 11, 2017 2:35 AM
Since Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been HAPPILY together for 34 years now, she recently shared several keys to their successful relationship.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been happily UN-married for 34 years, so they must know something about how to maintain a relationship. “People” magazine asked Goldie for some tips, and here’s what she said…

“Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex. If you don’t nurture that, and remember, you’re done.”

Is monogamy a piece of the puzzle? Apparently so. Goldie said, quote, “Monogamy is a very tough order. You’re in the prime of your life, you are attracted to other people, potentially, you have fantasies about that. It really runs the risk, if you will, if you’re not aware that you could maybe screw up a really good thing by doing that.”

