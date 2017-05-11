Finding The Perfect Shade Of Lipstick

May 11, 2017 2:40 AM
Is this really the TRICK to finding the PEREFECT shade of lipstick?

The show “The Doctors” recently did a segment on how to find the right shade of nude lipstick.

And their big tip was go with a shade that’s roughly the same color as your NIPPLES.

Apparently that’s the shade that looks the most natural on a lot of women. Some women disagree, and some swear by it.

A writer for the website XOJane.com actually came up with the idea about two years ago and wrote an article.

One catch is it works a lot better if you have LIGHT skin. It doesn’t really work if you have darker skin… And we have no idea how a fake tan might affect things.

Click Here to see more.

