Celebrities Who Have Run For Office

A list of celebrities who’ve run for office includes…

In honor of the inevitability of PRESIDENT THE ROCK (In the new issue of “GQ”, he says it’s a “real possibility” he could run someday), here’s a list of celebrities who’ve run for office:

Clint Eastwood: He ran for mayor of Carmel, California in 1986, and won with almost 73% of the vote. He basically only ran so he could put up a building the town council had rejected. He got his way, so he didn’t bother running for re-election.

Al Franken: He went from “Saturday Night Live” to the Capitol. He’s been a U.S. Senator from Minnesota since 2009.

Clay Aiken: He ran for a House seat in 2014, but lost.

Howard Stern: When Mario Cuomo and George Pataki were running against each other for Mayor of New York in 1994, Stern joined the race, but dropped out after he refused to release financial disclosures required by law.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura: He shocked the world when he became governor of Minnesota as a third-party candidate in 1999. Before that, he was mayor of Brooklyn Park.

Wyclef Jean: He filed paperwork to run for president of Haiti in 2010, but his bid was rejected, because the law says you have to live there for five years before you can run. Wyclef WAS born in Haiti. But he moved to the U.S. when he was nine.

Jerry Springer: Jerry was actually a politician BEFORE he was a celebrity. He ran for congress in 1970 and lost, but he served as Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

Shirley Temple: She retired from showbiz in 1950, at the age of 22. In 1967, she ran for congress and lost. But she served as ambassador to Ghana from 1974 to 1976, and ambassador to Czechoslovakia from 1989 to 1992.

Other notables include current President Donald Trump, former President Ronald Reagan, and for California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

And then we have two political HOPEFULS waiting in the wings…

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL recently announced his intention to run for sheriff of . . . well . . . someplace, in 2020.

And ANTONIO SABATO JR. is going to run for the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

