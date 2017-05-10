The Most Popular Brunch in Each State

Jill Devine May 10, 2017 10:49 AM By Jill Devine
I love brunch!  I don’t partake in brunch very often, but when I do, I love it!

Pinterest has released a map of favorite brunch recipes from each state.

Here are some states and their favorite brunches:

Missouri – Party Dips: I do love a good dip!!!

Illinois – Mimosas: I don’t like orange juice, but I will take the champagne!

Minnesota – Breakfast Burritos: YUMMY!

Texas – Stuffed Avocado: I like anything with avocado.

North Dakota – Chocolate Chip Muffins: There’s nothing better than a good muffin.

South Dakota – Tater Tots: Who doesn’t love tater tots?!??!

Click HERE to see every state.

 

