Reports: ‘Scandal’ Ending After Season 7

Say it ain’t so!!! We’re sorry to share the sad news — Shonda Rhimes’ hit political drama “Scandal” will conclude after next season.

The news was first reported by TV Line’s Michael Ausiello, who wrote, “Shonda Rhimes made the call to conclude the series, and ABC accepted her decision.”

… I'm told ABC will formally announce #Scandal end date next week at its upfront presentation (if not sooner)https://t.co/RG7NZ7IOSZ — Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) May 10, 2017

The network is expected to announce next week that the drama starring Kerry Washington will end with its previously announced seventh season. ABC, producers ABC Studios and Shondaland declined comment, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Rhimes has been vocal about the show’s uncertain future in the country’s current political climate. “I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected,” Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview for its 100th episode. “We had a destination, and I don’t know if that’s our destination anymore.”

In its sixth season, the ABC Studios drama ranks as broadcast TV’s sixth among adults under 50, and 11th among total viewers — behind Rhimes’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘How to Get Away With Murder.’

Sources note that Rhimes always saw Scandal as a seven-season show.

