Nugget Boy Finally Gets Free Nuggets

Remember last month, when that random kid (A.K.A. Nugget Boy) from Reno, Nevada tweeted at Wendy’s to ask how many retweets he’d need for a year of free nuggets, and they told him 18 million?

Well, he didn’t get there. He’s at just over 3.5 million. Even though that’s way short of 18 million, it’s still the ALL-TIME record. Yup, he passed Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars selfie!

Wendy’s decided that’s good enough, so they just gave Carter Wilkerson (Nugget Boy) enough gift cards to get free chicken nuggets for a year.

They also made a $100,000 donation to charity in his name.

Who would have thought a random Tweet would lead to all of this?!?!?!?