Country Stars Rejected By “American Idol”

A list of COUNTRY performers rejected by “American Idol” includes…

This is kind of relevant with “American Idol” coming back. TasteOfCountry.com has a list of five country artists the show rejected like…

MAREN MORRIS, who was also rejected by “The Voice”. She got some revenge last year when BOTH shows had contestants audition with her song, “My Church”. Maren said she’s “happier” that she never got picked.

KANE BROWN saw his middle school friend LAUREN ALAINA do well on “Idol” so he gave it a shot but didn’t make it. “The X Factor” liked him but wanted to put him in a boy band. He wanted no part of that.

HILLARY SCOTT was rejected twice by “Idol” before forming Lady Antebellum with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. And the show said no to MICKEY GUYTON, which was a huge mistake.

COLTON SWON reached the top 48 at “Idol” and then got cut. Six years later he teamed up with his brother Zach and made it to the finale of “The Voice” as THE SWON BROTHERS.

Click Here to see more.